Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

In related news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $41,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,713 shares of company stock valued at $146,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,805 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

