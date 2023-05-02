Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Price Up 4%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.88 and last traded at $50.88. Approximately 847,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,424,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.