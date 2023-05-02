WideOpenWest (WOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. WideOpenWest has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 48,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $970.87 million, a PE ratio of -577.50 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Separately, Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after buying an additional 130,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after buying an additional 445,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in WideOpenWest by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

