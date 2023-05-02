Wildcat Capital Management LLC Has $20.18 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,371,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,852 shares during the period. Coupang comprises about 7.7% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupang by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. 4,020,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,059. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

