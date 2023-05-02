Wildcat Capital Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 1,107.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,346 shares during the period. European Wax Center comprises 3.1% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of European Wax Center worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 71,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,977. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.63.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

