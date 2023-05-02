Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer Sells 2,500 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Julie Jarecke Gebauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.5 %

WTW stock traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.49. 612,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.85.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

