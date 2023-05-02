WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

