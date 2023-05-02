Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.1 %
WTFCP opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $27.44.
About Wintrust Financial
