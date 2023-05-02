WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 60,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 32,663 shares.The stock last traded at $43.59 and had previously closed at $44.49.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $657 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 642.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,793 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

