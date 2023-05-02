WM Technology (MAPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect WM Technology to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 65,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,446. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.00.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
