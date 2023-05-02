Wolfe Research Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $140.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 242.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

