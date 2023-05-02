Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after buying an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,990,000 after buying an additional 440,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after buying an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

