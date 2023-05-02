Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,550 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,402 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $14,112,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

