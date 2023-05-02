Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 516 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEAK opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

