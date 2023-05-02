Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $116.24 and last traded at $113.92, with a volume of 337339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.64.

The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 226.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 265.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

