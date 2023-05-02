Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.09)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $153.0-154.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.09) EPS.

Workiva Trading Down 2.9 %

WK stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.02. 536,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.17. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $104.76.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Workiva

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,347,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.