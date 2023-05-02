Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Purchases A$28,750.00 in Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$28,750.00 ($19,039.74).

Wotso Property Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wotso Property Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Wotso Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Wotso Property

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

