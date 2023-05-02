Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Reaches $783.71 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $325.95 or 0.01162302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $783.71 million and $167.77 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,404,373 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

