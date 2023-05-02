W&T Offshore (WTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 270.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
W&T Offshore Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of NYSE:WTI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 1,874,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore
Analyst Ratings Changes
WTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $8.00 to $8.20 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.