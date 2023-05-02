W&T Offshore (WTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 270.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 1,874,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. State Street Corp grew its position in W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,992 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 1,277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 358,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 112.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 502,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 266,127 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $8.00 to $8.20 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

