xSUSHI Price Down 2.3% This Week (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00004761 BTC on popular exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $19,795.97 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

