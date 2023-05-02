Yellow (YELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.54). Yellow had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Yellow’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yellow to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yellow Stock Performance

Shares of YELL opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Yellow has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yellow

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 9.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

Featured Stories

