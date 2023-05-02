Yelp (YELP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Yelp has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. Yelp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,453,892.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,274 shares of company stock valued at $765,757. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

