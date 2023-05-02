Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 7.8%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.07. 69,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 688,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 206.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $43,068,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Zai Lab by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 430,877 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

