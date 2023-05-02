Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Gap Down to $287.45

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $287.45, but opened at $251.44. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $261.80, with a volume of 373,277 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

