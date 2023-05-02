ZEDXION (USDZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.27 Million

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC on exchanges. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion and approximately $2.27 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEDXION has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEDXION alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

ZEDXION Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEDXION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEDXION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.