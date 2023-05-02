Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.57. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

