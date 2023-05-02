Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.57.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.19.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

