Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.29-7.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE ZBH traded up $4.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.73. 2,525,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

