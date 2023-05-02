ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $28.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ZI opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 135.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

