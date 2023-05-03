123,577 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,871,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,306 shares of company stock worth $12,467,901. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
META stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.73. 6,967,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,976,748. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $624.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
