14,362 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.3 %

PNC opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.73. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

