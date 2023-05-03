1,495 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average is $142.83. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

