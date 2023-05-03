1,838 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,838 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $308.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

