2,100 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $139.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day moving average is $128.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

