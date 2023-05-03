21,439 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.12. 43,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.68. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $197.77.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

