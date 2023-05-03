21,714 Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ZWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

