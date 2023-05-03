22,889 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.