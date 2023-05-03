2,533,296 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,533,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,857,000. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $239.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.88 and its 200 day moving average is $155.67. The company has a market cap of $622.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,306 shares of company stock valued at $12,467,901. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

