2,596 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,596 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $173,259,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after buying an additional 284,490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,999 shares of company stock worth $2,389,042 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

