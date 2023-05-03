29,987 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,279,000 after buying an additional 664,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $118.99.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

