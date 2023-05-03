2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Trading Up 8%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.27. 105,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 815,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.93. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 277.77% and a negative return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.