2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Trading Up 8%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 105,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 815,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

2seventy bio Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $510.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 277.77% and a negative return on equity of 69.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. State Street Corp bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $53,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,570,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,355,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 598,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

