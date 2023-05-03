31,039 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,916,000 after buying an additional 268,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after buying an additional 415,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,433,000 after purchasing an additional 101,238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,290,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,791,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.57. 295,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,798. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.