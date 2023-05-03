3,574 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,574 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,722. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

