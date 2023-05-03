38,664 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,615,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. 170,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,012. The firm has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.