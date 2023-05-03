4,075 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

