4,606 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

