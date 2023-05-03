621,419 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 621,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,782,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,834,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,955,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $244.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,925.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,306 shares of company stock worth $12,467,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

