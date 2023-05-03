62,949 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 419.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Envista by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista Trading Down 2.4 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NVST stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.