673 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $443.68 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

